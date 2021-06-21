Meet the Southern California – Hawaii Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2021 Man of the Year, Jeff Peters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Woman and Man of the Year campaign with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has come to an end.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were raised to help find a cure for blood cancers.

This year’s Man and Woman of the year or Southern California – Hawaii Region are Jeff Peters and KUSI’s Lauren Phinny.

Peters joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his campaign.