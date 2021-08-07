Melinda Lindner’s ‘Over the Rainbow’ rendition benefits Ruby’s Rainbow





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Melinda Lindner’s recent cover of “Over the Rainbow” will benefit Ruby’s Rainbow, a charity giving college scholarships to young adults with down syndrome.

Acclaimed Artist, Melinda Lindner, and Michael Lloyd, Music Executive/Record Producer, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her rendition and the charity.

All proceeds from downloads or streams from Melinda and Michael’s interpretation of Over the Rainbow go directly towards “Ruby’s Rainbow College Scholarship Fund.”

Watch the music video here.