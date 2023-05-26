Memorial Day Ceremony at Miramar National Cemetery remembers the lives of those who died serving our country

MIRAMAR (KUSI) – Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation is hosting the 1st in-person Memorial Day Ceremony since 2019. This is one of the two large-scale events the Foundation hosts at the cemetery each year and we are glad to be back in-person this year.

The ceremony is on Sunday, May 28 at 1 p.m. It is FREE to attend, open to the public, there will be plenty of free parking and shuttles from cars to the open air amphitheater.

The Memorial Day ceremony is to remember more than 1.2 million military men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. It is surreal to be able to honor all who have died serving our country, and especially on the hallowed grounds of Miramar National Cemetery where about 30,000 military members and their families are interred.

The ceremony will include the laying of wreaths for all 6 branches of the military and the playing of taps.

Attendees are encouraged to come to the cemetery early or stay afterwards to visit the Memorial Walkway, Veterans Tribute Tower and Carillon, and the POW Liberation Memorial on the cemetery grounds.

For more information about the Foundation or the Memorial Day Ceremony, go to: www.miramarcemetery.org