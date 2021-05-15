Memorial Day event to be held on Mount Soledad

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial, USS Intrepid Museum Sea, Air & Space Museum Complex, National Desert Storm War Memorial, Commemorative Air Force Museum, and USO to honor Air Force Airmen First Class William Pitsenbarger (Honor of Medal Recipient), the 30th Anniversary of Desert Storm, and our nation’s heroes through a live and virtual tribute event on 31 May 2021 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

This event will honor United States Air Force Airman First Class William H. Pitsenbarger whose story was portrayed in the recent major motion picture “The Last Full Measure” which showcased his story in the Vietnam War including actions which led to him being posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, saving a number of American soldiers in Vietnam in 1966.

Attendees and speakers will include the Film Director, Producer, Airmen who served with Pitsenbarger, and the Army Soldiers that he saved.