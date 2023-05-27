Memorial Day services to be hosted at Coronado’s Star Park & Mt. Soledad





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Memorial Day is a day to honor the soldiers who have fought and died for the United States and her people.

This Memorial Day Weekend, a ceremony will be held at the Coronado Star Park on Monday, May 29, to honor fallen soldiers.

Retired Navy Captain John Nolan joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the ceremony and it’s significance in the military town of Coronado.

In addition, a service will be held atop Mt. Soledad where Veterans are permanently memorialized.

(Below) President and CEO Phil Kendro of the Mt. Soledad Memorial Association joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the organization’s Memorial Day event.