Memorial Day SR-76 pileup victim identified as 65-year-old Orange County man

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities have publicly identified a 65-year-old Orange County man who was killed in a Memorial Day pileup allegedly caused by an intoxicated driver on a rural road near Pala Casino.

Manh Nguyen of Fountain Valley was headed west on state Route 76 when an eastbound Toyota Camry veered into his path and struck his Lexus GS-350 near Magee Road shortly after 9 p.m. May 29, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol.

The collision led to subsequent crashes of two other vehicles, a Hyundai Santa Fe and a Jeep Laredo, CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

Nguyen died at the scene.

The other motorists, a passenger in the Toyota and another person who had been riding in the Jeep suffered minor to moderately series injuries in the accident.

The driver of the Camry, 23-year-old Bianca Anahy Hernandez of Pauma Valley, was treated at a hospital before being booked into county jail on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, Gerber said.