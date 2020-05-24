Memorial Day Virtual Commemoration with an online live streaming simulcast

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Every year, the USS Midway, the national cemeteries at Ft. Rosecrans & Miramar, and the Mt. Soledad Veterans Memorial hold commemorative events or ceremonies at their locations that, combined, are attended by thousands of San Diegans.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 is preventing large gatherings this year, but each of these iconic locations feel that is still extremely important to honor those military heroes who have given their lives in service to their country.

All four locations are collaborating this Memorial Day to hold the first Virtual Commemoration with an online live streaming simulcast tribute between 9 – 10 a.m. on May 25

The simulcast will be streamed live at www.sandiegomemorialdaylive.com