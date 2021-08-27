Memorial held for San Diego Police Officer Carly Medina

Carly’s squadmates describe her as kind, caring, thoughtful, hardworking, absolutely fantastic, and humble. Carly’s last assignment was an acting sergeant at Northeastern Division. Today, I posthumously promoted her to sergeant. She earned it. Rest easy Sergeant Carly Medina. pic.twitter.com/tdLZ5W7a4o — David Nisleit (@ChiefNisleit) August 26, 2021

Please join us as we honor the life of Officer Carly Medina #7320. https://t.co/o3tZS3ey88 pic.twitter.com/MS9YLRMRyV — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 26, 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego police officer who passed away earlier this month was posthumously promoted to sergeant today, as loved ones and fellow officers paid tribute during a memorial service.

Carly Medina, 30, died “unexpectedly” Aug. 10 “after medical complications,” according to an online obituary. She is survived by her husband, Rogelio Roy” Medina, also an SDPD officer, and her parents, John and Laurie Whittemore.

Medina was hired as a police recruit in 2014, and was most recently an acting sergeant assigned to SDPD’s Northeastern Division.

During a memorial service held at Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said Medina was well on her way to earning a sergeant post she coveted, and thus the chief promoted her “effective immediately” at Thursday’s service.

“Carly, rest in peace,” Nisleit said. “You’ve done a great job, we’ll take it from here.”

Nisleit and fellow officers described her as a kind and caring, but strong-willed person, who grew up on a farm in Illinois and loved animals.

Roy Medina said his wife “showed me that life was grand” and said the six years they spent together was “the most glorious time of my life.”

Medina joked that he and other officers could often scarcely believe she had chosen to be with him.

“To me, Carly was the angel sent by God to lead me down the right path and give my life new meaning. I truly believe that now. I truly believe God intended to save me by bringing her into my life,” he said.

Officer Theresa Fuentes said Medina was a caring and calming force during Fuentes’ early years on the force.

She thanked Medina’s parents for bringing her into this world, saying they raised her such that, “She grew up to be a woman of principle, who stood up for herself and others, especially those considered weak.”

Nisleit said it has been an “extremely difficult year” as Medina’s is the fourth San Diego police officer death in 2021.

In February, Officer Dave Sisto, 39, went into medical distress while responding to a call, and later died at a hospital.

In June, married detectives Ryan Park, 32, and Jamie Huntley-Park, 33, were killed in a freeway crash in San Ysidro, when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into their car.