Memorial held for UPS Driver Steve Krueger, who was killed in plane crash in 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Family and friends of Steve Kreuger gathered in Ocean Beach for a special memorial marking the one-year anniversary of his tragic death.

Tuesday will make the official one year mark since a plane crashed into his UPS truck in Santee.

Steve worked for UPS for decades, and was a few months away from retiring.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards has the story on how his loved ones are honoring his legacy.

RELATED STORY: UPS holds moment of silence for driver who died in Santee plane crash