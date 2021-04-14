Memorial service held for three homeless men killed by driver accused of DUI

DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – Community members grouped together for a memorial service honoring the lives of three homeless men who were killed when a man drove a car into a homeless encampment in a tunnel under San Diego City College’s Curran Plaza,

The three men were Rodney Diffendal, Walter Jones, and Randy Ferris, who were in the tunnel, cloistered from the rain on the cold morning of March 15.

The man who crashed into the victims is facing charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Civic Center Plaza was the sight of the memorial service, which is only a few clocks from the site of the crash.