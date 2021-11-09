Mental health awareness among the veteran community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Veteran’s Day is this Thursday, offering a day dedicated to honoring those who have served the United States.

Major Glenn Ignazio, Ret. Spe. Ops Air Force Commander and Expert in Defense Intelligence Technology, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss Veteran’s Day and mental health awareness among the veteran community.

Major Ignazio described many veterans feeling like taking care of themselves is a selfish act, but emphasized that you have to take care of yourself before caring for anyone else.

Veterans can find a plethora of resources for them at UP2SD.org/resources/veteransmilitary/