Mental health expert on racism how to cope with racial unrest

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Monica Hinton, behavioral health therapist with Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the current protests and movement supporting the racial injustice and rights of the African American community.

Hinton talked ab about the mental health aspect of racism and how to cope with racial unrest in the news and media, the reason for the anger that has risen to the surface of these protests.

She also discussed how to understand and break down what white privilege is. Lastly, how haring how to speak to your kids, friends and family about the address racial injustice and police brutality.

For more information visit: www.sharp.com/hospitals/mesa-vista/