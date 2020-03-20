Mental health impact of isolation and using technology to stay in touch

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As many people are practicing social distancing or even home isolation, health professionals around the world are worrying about the psychological impact, as well as the mental health consequences it can have.

Along with the biological effects of COVID-19, it is triggering fear, anxiety, anger and feelings of frustration at not being in control of one’s health and safety.

Mental health professionals are also concerned about labeling it “social distancing” in a society already suffering isolation, pointing

Mental Health Expert Melanie Burkholder, PhD, was in studio to discuss what people can do to stay healthy and connected.