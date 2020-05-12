Mental Health telehealth options for military families during COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Veterans Village of San Diego provides high-quality mental health services for post 9/11 veterans and military families, including spouses, parents, children and other loved ones identified by the veteran.

The Cohen Clinic at VVSD had been offering Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy, even before the pandemic, to reduce barriers to treatment. But, a little over a month ago, the Cohen Clinic swiftly moved for its entire staff to work remotely and still ensure that clients continued to receive vital mental health care services online in the wake of COVID-19.

The Cohen Clinic at VVSD’s Telehealth platform offers therapy through phone, tablet or computer, allowing clients to receive care for challenges like PTSD, depression and anxiety, from the comfort of their home.

Each of the Cohen Clinics throughout the country, under Cohen Veterans Network, is enabled to offer care virtually, via Telehealth.

For more information visit their website at vvsd.net/cohenclinicsandiego or CVN’s website at cohenveteransnetwork.org.