Merriam-Webster dubs “Gaslighting” 2022 word of the year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – American publishing company Merriam-Webster has selected “Gaslighting” as the 2022 word of the year.

Merriam-Webster defines gaslighting under its traditional use as a “Psychological manipulation of a person” over time that causes the victim to “question the validity of their thoughts.”

According to publishers, the word saw a 1,700% increase in lookups this year.

Another definition included by the dictionary is “The act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage.”