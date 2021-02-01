Mesa College providing supplies to students learning at home





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With its spring-semester classes beginning Monday, Mesa College will provide supplies and kits for more than 20 academic courses and programs to help students succeed in a difficult year.

Students taking science courses such as microbiology and botany will have access to microscopes and seed kits, while fashion students can get sewing machines, fabric and dress forms. Music students can access electronic music studio kits and electronic keyboards, dental students can receive various dental instruments, and astronomy students will receive supplies to build their own Galilean telescopes.

Spring 2021 classes start on Monday, and supply distribution will take place during the first several weeks of classes.

“Recent research has shown that students need as much flexibility as possible to succeed during these unprecedented times,” said Pamela Luster, president of Mesa College. “If students were taking these courses on campus, they would have access to these supplies, so in order to help them to succeed at home, we are providing these items for them.”

All Spring 2021 classes are currently online due to the coronavirus pandemic, or in a hybrid format as a few classes have required sessions on- campus.

Registration is open now for all students. Classes are $46 a unit for California residents. Visit www.sdmesa.edu/spring to learn more, view the schedule and register for classes.