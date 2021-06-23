‘Mesa’ Fire near Pala Casino burns 260 acres, 0% containment
PALA MESA (KUSI) – Cal Fire is responding to a fire burning near Pala Casino in North County.
The “Mesa” Fire broke out just after 2 p.m. along state Route 76, east of Interstate 15.
About 260 acres have been charred with a dangerous rate of spread, according to Cal Fire as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Caltrans San Diego’s Twitter account, westbound State Route 76 is closed from Pala to I-15 due to the fire as of 5:42 p.m.
The San Diego Sheriff has issued an evacuation warning for those living near Pala Casino, directing residents to a temporary evacuation points at Valley Center High School, located at 31322 Cole Grade Road, Valley Center and another at the Park and Ride by I-15 and Highway 76.
Several helicopters have been making water drops and airplanes have been using fire retardant drops to prevent the flames continuing up the hillside.
Cal Fire PIO Captain Frank Lococo joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to give a detailed update on the Mesa Fire.
KUSI is continuing to follow the firefighting efforts on Good Evening San Diego.