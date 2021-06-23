‘Mesa’ Fire near Pala Casino burns 260 acres, 0% containment





PALA MESA (KUSI) – Cal Fire is responding to a fire burning near Pala Casino in North County.

The “Mesa” Fire broke out just after 2 p.m. along state Route 76, east of Interstate 15.

About 260 acres have been charred with a dangerous rate of spread, according to Cal Fire as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Caltrans San Diego’s Twitter account, westbound State Route 76 is closed from Pala to I-15 due to the fire as of 5:42 p.m.

The San Diego Sheriff has issued an evacuation warning for those living near Pala Casino, directing residents to a temporary evacuation points at Valley Center High School, located at 31322 Cole Grade Road, Valley Center and another at the Park and Ride by I-15 and Highway 76.

Several helicopters have been making water drops and airplanes have been using fire retardant drops to prevent the flames continuing up the hillside.

Cal Fire PIO Captain Frank Lococo joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to give a detailed update on the Mesa Fire.

KUSI is continuing to follow the firefighting efforts on Good Evening San Diego.

#MesaFire

An evacuation warning is in place for those who live near Pala Casino. At this time it is voluntary, but be ready to leave when advised to do so.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Valley Center High School located at 31322 Cole Grade Road, Valley Center. pic.twitter.com/VhNQJfc44L — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) June 23, 2021

#MesaFire [Update] The Fire is currently 260 acres and 0% contained. Hwy 76 is closed from Horse Creek Ranch to Pala Casino. Temporary Evacuation Points are now Valley Center High School and I 15 X Hwy 76 Park and Ride. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 24, 2021

Smoke Advisory in Effect for the Mesa Fire: https://t.co/xo4VU4amxl — ReadySanDiego (@ReadySanDiego) June 23, 2021