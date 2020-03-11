Methamphetamine dominates drug world as deadliest and most addictive drug

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Methamphetamine dominates the drug world as the deadliest and most addictive drug on the street.

In 2018, 481 people died from the drug in San Diego County. That’s up more than 30 percent from the year before.

Experts say the #1 way to curb this rising trend is through education.

The DEA teamed up with the FBI to create a documentary about drug addiction. It’s called “Chasing the Dragon.”

Special Agent in Charge of the DEA here in San Diego sat down with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss education and why it’s the most effective way to save a child’s life.