Metroflex Gym and Koffie Co. host free event for first responders to honor, remember, and never forget 9/11

OCEANSIDE, CA (KUSI)-

The owners of Metroflex Gym and Koffie Co. are co-hosting a free event for the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11. The event is to honor, remember, and never forget what happened that day and the lives lost.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Louis Uridel and David Chiddick about the event and what honoring our first responders and active duty military means to them.

The event will be at Metroflex Gym in Oceanside from 2pm-5pm and Uridel anticipates three-hundred people to attend.

Chiddick went into detail about why he decided to join the Navy shortly after the 9/11 attacks. Chiddick said, “It was the moment I saw the second plane hit that building. I always wanted to serve my country in some aspect and right after that, I was highly motivated. So basically, right after 9/11 I signed up and joined the Navy and I said I wanted to serve. If it means me laying my life down for my country then I’m willing to do that.”

