Metroflex Gym in Oceanside reacts to some businesses requiring proof of vaccination

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Proof of at least partial vaccination against COVID-19 would be required to enter public indoor spaces in the city of Los Angeles, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters and even “retail establishments,” under a proposal introduced Wednesday by City Council President Nury Martinez.

The proposal is similar to a policy announced this week in New York City, but it would be more restrictive with the inclusion of retail establishments, potentially limiting access to some basic necessities. The New York policy restricts access only to more entertainment-oriented venues such as indoor restaurants, fitness centers and theaters.

Some businesses in San Diego are also requiring proof of vaccination to enter.

The owner of Metroflex Gym in Oceanside reacted to the proposal. Louis Uridel says people should have the freedom to make the choice and called the proposal a type of health segregation.