Metroflex Gym owner Lou Uridel on LA’s mandate requiring vaccines for indoor spaces

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Los Angeles City leaders approved another mandate requiring everyone entering many indoor spaces to be vaccinated.

The City Council voted 11-2 in favor of the ordinance that will require proof of full vaccination for those entering shopping malls, restaurants, bars, gyms, sports arenas, museums, spas, nail salons, and indoor city facilities by Nov. 4.

Current vaccine eligibility includes people age 12 and up.

Lou Uridel, owner of Metroflex Gym in Oceanside, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss LA City Council’s vote.

Uridel’s gym has been open since May 2020, he said, despite pandemic restrictions.

“We’re not going to follow anything they say. We’re not going to do it. There’s a large coalition of San Diego businesses that feel the same way in San Diego County,” Uridel said during the interview.

Most recently, Uridel posted a video offering a man who lost his job over not getting vaccinated the option to defer payments and still continue working out at Metroflex Gym.

The video has since received viral status, being shared by the likes of Donald Trump Jr., who called his decision a “unifying message.”

Watch the video here: www.instagram.com/p/CUfmT3MJpZu/