Metroflex Gym owner says there is 'zero reason' to keep the mask mandate





OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The CDC finally changed their guidelines, and recently admitted it is safe for fully vaccinated people to ditch their masks.

This announcement comes over a year after the pandemic began, and many months after certain states already lifted their mask mandates, and saw no issues.

Furthermore, some business owners here in California stood up for their freedoms, and didn’t adhere to any of the state mandates, like Metroflex Gym in Oceanside. Metroflex Gym remained open shortly after the pandemic began, and the owner, Louis Uridel, was arrested for doing so. Uridel also has never enforced any mask mandates for his customers.

14 months later, San Diego County hasn’t traced a single coronavirus outbreak back to Metroflex Gym. But, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced we will follow state orders, and defy the CDC’s updated guidelines, and keep the mask mandate in place until June 15th for fully vaccinated people.

Uridel says he chose not to adhere to Newsom and Fletcher’s “arbitrary rules,” because “being healthy is not a crime.” Uridel laughed at the made up day of June 15th, explaining that “we really can’t expect anything from our inept leadership at this point, which is a good reason why he is being recalled. You don’t get recalled for nothing.”

Uridel also said we can’t expect anything Supervisor Nathan Fletcher at the local level explaining, “he doesn’t have the courage to stand up. He didn’t really make his own decision, he just followed along with what the state was doing, kind of riding Gavin Newsom’s coat tails.”

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Uridel in more detail on Good Morning San Diego.

California has had the slowest reopening of any state throughout the country, and Uridel believes it is because of our “abysmal leadership.”

During the 9:00 AM hour of KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, Uridel challenged Governor Newsom to do “one good thing before leaving office,” suggesting an easy one would be to “lift the mask mandate.”

Just over a year ago, we spoke to Uridel about his decision to keep his gym open, even after his arrest. He said it was about “putting food on the table and the right to work” At the time, Uridel urged small businesses to band together, warning they may never come back if they have to permanently close.

