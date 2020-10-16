Metropolitan Transit System Gathers COVID-19 Feedback In Survey

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System began a public survey Thursday to gather feedback from transit riders and community members on their transportation plans during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Transit ridership continues to slowly grow, so this is a great time for MTS to learn more about residents’ feelings about transit,” MTS CEO Sharon Cooney said. “We want people to provide input on things like what cleaning procedures are important, their plans to take transit in the future, and what changes they would like to see.”

Respondents will be asked about their transit use pre-COVID-19, current and future transit plans, as well as what amenities and safety measures are most important to them when considering taking public transportation. The survey is available in English and Spanish, and takes approximately 10 minutes. The survey will be open through Oct. 31.

Everyone who completes the survey can enter to win a drawing for a $50 gift card.

Ridership on MTS bus routes and trolley lines has been steadily increasing in recent months, and has now reached 120,000 passenger trips per day.

The agency has increased service back to pre-COVID-19 levels to allow for social distancing on board and requires all passengers to wear face coverings.

MTS has also implemented cleaning and sanitizing protocols and practices on vehicles and at transit stations. Vehicles are cleaned and disinfected daily. Disinfectant is applied to all hard surfaces and common areas that are routinely touched or used such as seats, seat backs, fare boxes, driver controls, all handrails, walls and windows.

The online survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/QSFNWLN.