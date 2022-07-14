Mexican Equestrian Team Realeza Charra are Southern California Champions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local San Diego Girls Escaramuza Team- Escaramuza Realeza Charra, won the 2022 Southern California State Championship- Infantil B division.

An Escaramuza is a synchronized horse riding team made up of 8 female riders that has deep roots with Mexican tradition. It is the only female event in the Mexican Sport of Charrerria. The riders perform in “Adelita” style dresses and ride side saddle. Everything in their attire is very specific from the boots and spurs to the most important accessory, the sombrero. Both the attire and the routine is judged in the competition. It requires passion, focus, discipline and hundreds of hours of training throughout the year.

They competed against other teams in the region within their age group, 13 and under (infantil b) with an awesome performance to take home the Championship.

Almost all of the riders on the team are new to the sport, meaning they have ridden for about a year, but the hours of training and dedication paid off.

As a result of winning the championship, they now qualify to represent Southern California in the National Championship in Mexico for their division.

Team Realeza Charra visited the KUSI News studios to share their story as we congratulated them for their hard work becoming champions.

President: Delia Rangel Solano

Coach: Loretta Solano – “Guera”

Jaslene 11

Zarelli 13

Elise 12

Audrey 12

Alexa 12

Aubrey 8

Malina Rose 8

Dalia 11 not present

Yatznelli- 11 not present

A GoFundMe has been set up to help them pay for travel to Mexico, to donate click here.