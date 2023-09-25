Mexico agrees to begin deporting migrants as crisis worsens along the border





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The humanitarian crisis at the United States-Mexico border has gotten so desperate that the Mexican government has agreed to start deporting people before they get here.

The agreement comes after a massive surge, in both legal and illegal immigration, at our Southern Border.

Our border facilities have become so overwhelmed that the Biden Administration has directed U.S. Border Patrol to mass release migrants into the community.

Over 7,100 migrants have been released into the San Diego community over the past 12 days.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live at the US-Mexico border as the final group of immigrants stuck between walls was picked up by Border Patrol.

RELATED STORY: Bus loads of illegal migrants being dropped off at transit centers in San Diego County