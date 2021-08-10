Mexico releases human poop into the ocean, contaminating and closing the ocean in Imperial Beach





IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – A problem that has been going on for decades.

Mexico has once again released raw sewage, more easily known as human poop, into the ocean, contaminating and closing the water in Imperial Beach.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has been covering this issue for around four decades, and it hasn’t seemed to change.

From what he was told, the increase in visitors to Playas de Tijuana due to summer travel, is leading to more dumping because they do not have an adequate sewage system in place.

The EPA announced help is on the way, but shortly after, another sewage dump closed the ocean in Imperial Beach.

Mexico is able to continue dumping without consequence from the United States.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina, and former Congressman & Mayor Brian Bilbray, about their continued efforts to get this environmental disaster stopped.

