Mexico to absorb thousands of migrants following hold on Title 42





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pandemic-era provision Title 42 will remain in place past the policy’s previously set expiration date after a ruling by the Supreme Court in response to requests by 19 states to keep Title 42 in place.

According to the contesting states, all of which have republican majority legislators, American citizens will suffer due to overwhelmed federal and state infrastructure if Title 42 is lifted.

Thousands of migrants traveled to the U.S. southern border to await the lifting of Title 42. These migrants now live in tent cities with little protection from the ongoing cold spell sweeping across the U.S. Some refuse to enter shelters after entering the U.S. for fear of being deported.

The Biden admin. maintains that the end of Title 42 is overdue, however it has resigned to the court’s decision. A date has been set for oral arguments regarding the fate of Title 42, and American asylum law, in February. Final decisions are expected in June of 2023.