Michael Brunker hopes to unite a divided nation with ‘The Third Option’ training program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Michael Brunker is seeking to unite the country at a polarizing time by using strategy from Miles McPherson’s book, “The Third Option: Hope for a Racially Divided Nation,” which he has developed into a community and training program.

He calls the community, The Third Option City, and the program, The Third Option Similarity Training, which includes six video lessons, a facilitator guide, digital workbooks, and group training.

The Third Option City is a community that seeks value in people that make up the diversity of earth.

Visit the website for training previews: https://www.thethirdoptiontraining.com/preview

Michael Brunker, CEO of The Third Option City, joined KUSI to discuss the program.