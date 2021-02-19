Michael Cox, owner of Black SD Magazine, celebrates Black History Month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black SD Magazine is announcing the Blackathon Hackathon, a three part series 2 day event which is launching in February for Black History Month hosted by Black SD Magazine.

The purpose of this event is to bring together African Americans in fields like technology, business, arts & culture, and community development so they can create real-world solutions for problems facing the community.

The owner of Black SD Magazine, Michael Cox, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss Blackathon Hackathon in more detail.

For more information, click here.