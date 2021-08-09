Michael Curran discusses restaurants requiring masks and vaccinations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Proof of at least partial vaccination against COVID-19 would be required to enter public indoor spaces in the city of Los Angeles, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters and even “retail establishments,” under a proposal introduced Wednesday by City Council President Nury Martinez.

Some restaurants in San Diego County have already started to require proof of being vaccinated.

Attorney Michael Curran joined Good Morning San Diego with an update about restaurants mandating masks and vaccines.