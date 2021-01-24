Michael Curran is representing businesses defying COVID-19 public health orders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County is increasing stronger enforcement of public health orders, threatening businesses and customers who violate the orders with fines and other punishments.

Attorney Michael Curran is representing hundreds of businesses throughout San Diego County fight that oppose public health orders.

Curran joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss a letter he sent to all the leaders, elected and unelected, throughout San Diego County telling them to “keep their oath” and “honor the constitution.”