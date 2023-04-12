Michael Curran outlines Fletcher’s alleged ‘moral turpitude’ violations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, April 11, the County Board of Supervisors passed a vote of “no confidence” against Nathan Fletcher, disgraced County Supervisor, regarding his alleged affair with a subordinate while holding a position at MTS.

The vote was held as a means of pressuring Fletcher to resign immediately, instead of on his given date — May 15.

Legal Expert Michael Curran says the board has the power to remove Fletcher from the board immediately.

Curran joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss.

