Michael Curran reacts to orange tier changes for restaurants





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County has moved into the less-restrictive orange tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening system, and a 10 p.m. curfew for all restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and wineries was lifted.

The county was able to move to the orange tier Wednesday because the state administered 4 million vaccinations in low-income communities hardest hit by the pandemic. That goal triggered an adjustment of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, allowing San Diego County — which has reported fewer than 6 cases per every 100,000 residents for the last two weeks — to move up.

The orange tier includes restaurants being able to operate at 50% of capacity — or 200 customers, whichever is fewer — while bars without food service may begin outdoors operations.

On a broader scale, California health officials said Tuesday that all state COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, gatherings and recreational activities will be lifted June 15, although a mask mandate will remain in place.

The June 15 date could be adjusted if the state begins over the next two months to experience rises in hospitalization numbers or a sudden lack of vaccine supply. Officials urged all residents to ensure the move occurs on time by continuing to practice infection-control measures.

Curran & Curran Law is continuing to fight and seek dismissal of the 14 accusations that have been filed by ABC, although after our lawsuit, and being told by Judge Casserly that what ABC was doing was inappropriate.

Michael Curran joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the change to orange tier and what it means for restaurants.