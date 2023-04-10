Michael McConnell concerned San Diego Police will again enforce ban on homeless sleeping in vehicles





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A myriad of new complaints has resulted in the San Diego Police Department announcing that they will return to enforcing the ordinance banning homeless people from sleeping their vehicles.

The ban was originally approved back in 2019, but was temporarily lifted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Homeless advocate Michael McConnell is concerned about the city’s decision to instruct police to return to enforcing this ban, as he doesn’t believe it will assist with our homeless crisis.

McConnel joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain why he doesn’t think enforcing this ban will help our homeless crisis.

He explained it’s just a “shell game” that the city plays, where they move people around, and ticket violators over and over.

The @CityofSanDiego out targeting people living in their vehicles on #Easter2023. This is a Iraq/Afghanistan disabled combat vet who is waiting on housing assistance from the VA. pic.twitter.com/Oyazbrqi8D — Michael McConnell (@HomelessnessSD) April 9, 2023

The @CityofSanDiego is going to start kicking people out of their vehicles and onto the sidewalks again. When will Mayor @ToddGloria get serious about real solutions to homelessness. https://t.co/pIrWoAVYyF — Michael McConnell (@HomelessnessSD) April 10, 2023