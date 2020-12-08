Michael Shellenberger, author of Apocalypse Never

Michael Shellenberger is a Time Magazine “Hero of the Environment,” Green Book Award winner, and the founder and president of Environmental Progress.

He is author of the best-selling new book, Apocalypse Never (Harper Collins June 30, 2020), which has received strong praise from scientists and scholars including Harvard’s Steven Pinker, MIT climate scientist Kerry Emanuel, and the former CEO and Chief Scientist of The Nature Conservancy. “This may be the most important book on the environment ever written,” writes leading climate scientist Tom Wigley.

Shellenberger joined Good Morning San Diego.