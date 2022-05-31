Michael Shellenberger plans on restoring California’s safety if elected in Gubernatorial Election





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With California’s Primary Election just a week away the Gubernatorial Race is heating up.

Bay Area author, independent journalist, and climate and environmental activist Michael Shellenberger is an independent candidate running in the primary on June 7th to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On “Good Morning San Diego” Michael Shellenberger joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about his campaign.

He plans on:

Restoring safety and sanity to California

Pushing aside the partisan politicians who have allowed these problems to fester

Instating a new statewide mental health system

Rebuilding communities