Michael Shellenberger’s campaign for governor of California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Michael Shellenberger will be running as an independent in the race for California governor, campaigning on a platform of diminishing homelessness in California.

Shellenberger joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the details of his campaign.

He was previously a lifelong Democrat but changed his party affiliation in spring 2021 due to the way Democrats have contributed to the homeless humanitarian crisis on the streets.

In 2021, Shellenberger published “San Fransicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities,” which brought more national attention to the humanitarian crisis happening in California’s cities.