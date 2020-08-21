Michael Tracey discusses his WSJ opinion piece: Kamala Harris and The Anarchists

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions in the Portland, Oregon area remain high as violent “protests” continue for the 85th straight night.

The continued violence pose a difficult question for the Democratic party, who just nominated Kamala Harris as their Vice Presidential candidate. At one point in her career, Harris was known as the “Top Cop.”

Will Harris enforce law and order, something President Trump has been urging local municipalities to do when any of the protests turn violent, or will she bow down to the Democrat party ways?

Michael Tracey wrote a opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal titled, “Kamala Harris and the Anarchists” that aimed to answer that question.

Michael Tracey joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his piece and why he believes the Democrat can’t have it both ways when it comes to the riots.

Tracey’s piece can be read here.