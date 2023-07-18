Michael Uslan, Originator and Executive Producer of the Batman movie franchise, talks all things Comic-Con

The Comic-Con Museum is opening three new exhibits and features on Stan Lee alongside “Cowboy Bebop” and “My Hero Academia”. Tuesday just the start of a busy week as the museum will host a number of activities the next few days to coincide with Comic-Con. On hand Tuesday was curator of the Stan Lee “Excelsior” exhibit Michael Uslan, Originator and Executive Producer of the Batman movie franchise.