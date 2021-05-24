Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer caught breaking her own COVID regulations again





LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has apologized after blatantly violating her own state-mandated social distancing guidelines at a restaurant.

The Detroit Free Press reports Sunday that a photo circulated on social media shows Whitmer with a large group of unmasked people at an East Lansing bar and grill.

The photo, which shows Whitmer seated with about a dozen people, was posted on social media by one of the attendees, but later deleted.

In Michigan, Whitmer implemented a rule that you can only dine with 6 people max, with distances of six feet between tables. These regulations are still in place, and Michigan residents are quick to criticize Whitmer for her hypocritical attitude.

Whitmer said in a statement Sunday that she went with friends to the restaurant and as more people arrived, tables were pushed together. “She said: ”Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”

This is just the latest example of Democrat legislators breaking the rules they expect the rest of us to follow.

The complete report from the Detroit Free Press can be read here.