Mickelson off to uneven start after dinging at U.S. Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Phil Mickelson had to back off his second shot on the par-4 13th hole at Torrey Pines because someone in the crowd couldn’t figure out how to silence their phone. Inconsiderate fans weren’t Mickelson’s only problem at beastly Torrey Pines.

Unable to get many good looks at birdie, Mickelson had three bogeys in his first six holes and two more late to shoot a 4-over 75 in the opening round.

That leaves him eight shots behind early leader Russell Henley in his bid to win his first U.S. Open and complete the career grand slam.