Mickelsons at the U.S. Open: Phil’s charge for grand slam glory, with his brother’s helping hand

Thousands upon thousands will descend upon Torrey Pines for the U.S. Open this week, many of them wanting to see six time major champion Phil Mickelson chase history.

What many won’t see is the man behind the bag for Phil…his brother Tim, supporting him with great reads and even more important mental advice.

Enjoy two interviews with two brothers – one going for history, the other happy to help guide it home.