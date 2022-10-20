Mid-October heatwave breaks records across county

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An October heat wave brought record high temperatures in parts of San Diego County, the National Weather Service is reporting today.

It was 90 in Oceanside Harbor on Wednesday, breaking the record of 82 set in 1977.

It was 98 in Vista, breaking the record of 95 set in 1964.

It was 98 in Chula Vista, breaking the record of 92 set in 1940.

In Lake Cuyamaca, a high minimum temperature record was broken on Wednesday. It was 57 in Lake Cuyamaca, breaking the record of 54 set in 2018.