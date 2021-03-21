Middle grade authors honored at virtual signing after publishing book

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three excelsior middle school students at KIPP Adelante Preparatory Charter School published a book entitled “Un-Mutable” in a partnership with PHABB5.org.

The three students had an author signing in-person at their campus for peers and others in the community to pick up their newly published books.

Rachelle Minix, Principal at KIPP Adelante Preparatory Charter School in Southeast San Diego, joined KUSI to discuss the books.

The books are available for purchase here.