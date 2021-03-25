Middle school student dries fruit to raise money for families most affected by COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Warren-Walker Middle School seventh grader Laurel Staudinger spent spring and summer of 2020 putting together bags of dried fruit for $5 a pop to raise money for the San Diego Community Response Fund at The San Diego Foundation.

Staudinger’s funds allowed a family in City Heights to pay their rent, a single mom in El Cajon pay for her groceries and utility bills, and car repairs that helped a housing-insecure college student get to work.

The middle schooler also rides horses at a ranch in Ramona, where she worked with the ranch’s owner to acquire oranges, blood oranges, and lemons to create her dried fruit bags.

The fruit monger herself, Staudinger, joined KUSI to discuss her fundraising.