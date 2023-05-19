Midway District residents meet to discuss Sports Arena redevelopment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Sports Arena District is prepping a major re-vamp pending the beginning of Midway Rising redevelopment of the area.

The project includes a new arena venue to replace Qualcomm Stadium, as well as thousands of new affordable housing units.

The project was almost stopped when opposition sued over the city’s coastal height restrictions which were adjusted by voters last November.

On Thursday a community meeting was held to discuss the plans and the impact on the surrounding area.