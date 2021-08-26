Midway hosts Celebration of Life Ceremony for Pearl Harbor survivor Stuart Hedley





USS Midway Museum hosted a Celebration of Life Ceremony Wednesday for Pearl Harbor survivor Stuart Hedley.

Many described Hedley as small in stature, but a giant of a man. A retired Navy chief petty officer, Hedley dedicated his post-military life to ensuring those who served and sacrificed during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 are always remembered.

Hundreds of members of the San Diego community and military leaders gathered on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum to celebrate the life of Stu Hedley. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett and other civic leaders reflected on Hedley’s life and accomplishments. The World War II hero given full military honors during his memorial service including a 9-gun salute and missing-man formation flyover.

Aboard the @USSMidwayMuseum this morning as they prep for a Celebration of Life for WWII hero and Pearl Harbor survivor Stu Hedley @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/UiPPNVKXmn — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) August 25, 2021