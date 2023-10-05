Midway Rising Development team alters plan for housing and eliminates hotel from project

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last year, the San Diego City Council chose the Midway Rising development team to to recreate the Sports Arena area.

The Midway Rising renderings looked incredible, and the developers promised to build over 4,250 residential units, a new 16,000 indoor arena, commercial space, plazas and parks, and most importantly to Mayor Todd Gloria, 2,000 “affordable” housing units.

But the latest update to the Midway Rising proposal has some major changes.

Citing rising interest rates, the developers now say they have to eliminate the proposed 250 residential units for middle-income families and the 200-room hotel.

Attorney Mike Aguirre joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain how the alterations will impact the redevelopment project.

Mayor Todd Gloria was touting the Midway Rising plan a success for San Diego because it would “build thousands of affordable homes” in the area, but developers have already eliminated 250 of those proposed units, and construction has not even started.