‘Midway Village+’ project aims to revitalize Sports Arena area





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Council this week voted on a proposed redevelopment plan for the Sports Arena site, dubbed Midway Village+.

Its goal is to transform what planners call one of the city’s most historically underperforming districts into a dynamic urban village, local economic engine, and cultural destination.

David Malmuth, project executive at Midway Village+, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to lay out the plans in detail.