Migrant panga boat prompts multi-agency response near Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities said a panga boat containing more than 20 undocumented immigrants attempted to land on a bench along Sunset Cliffs Monday Morning.

CBP agents called for SD City Lifeguards to assist.

The US Coast Guard arrived and the SD Harbor Police were requested to seen boats to increase the law enforcement presence.

The boat was towed away from the rocks and beach.

Eventually, the people were transferred to the Coast Guard Cutter and will be transferred to the Border Patrol according to multiple agencies.